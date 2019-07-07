Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna PRICHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna PRICHARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna PRICHARD Obituary
PRICHARD, Anna Marie Age 91, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1928 in Wiesbaden Schierstein, Germany to Johann and Katharina Schaberle. In 1946, Anna met Tom, a young American soldier. They quickly fell in love, and married on October 1, 1948 in Germany. The pair came home to rural Kentucky and started a family. Anna became a proud American Citizen on May 11, 1956. She was a Quality Control Tech for St. Regis Paper Company for many years retiring in 1993. Anna was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was a member of Liberty Home German Society. Anna is survived by her children, James Thomas (Pamela) Prichard Jr., Beverly Ann Prichard, and Carolyn Marie Friedley; 7 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Thomas Prichard; brother, Erwin; and a sister, Lini. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now