PRICHARD, Anna Marie Age 91, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1928 in Wiesbaden Schierstein, Germany to Johann and Katharina Schaberle. In 1946, Anna met Tom, a young American soldier. They quickly fell in love, and married on October 1, 1948 in Germany. The pair came home to rural Kentucky and started a family. Anna became a proud American Citizen on May 11, 1956. She was a Quality Control Tech for St. Regis Paper Company for many years retiring in 1993. Anna was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was a member of Liberty Home German Society. Anna is survived by her children, James Thomas (Pamela) Prichard Jr., Beverly Ann Prichard, and Carolyn Marie Friedley; 7 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Thomas Prichard; brother, Erwin; and a sister, Lini. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019