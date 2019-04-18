|
RICKEY, Anna Lea We mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Anna Lea Rickey. Born in 1932 in the Metter family home in Dayton, Ohio, she lived a long life filled with love. She died at her Las Vegas home on April 15, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Kenneth. She is survived by her three children, Ken, Kyle, and Kara, and her stepchildren, Angela, Donna, and Janice. She was an incredibly caring and selfless person and the best mother, who went out of her way to make every birthday and holiday special. She will be missed more than words can express.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019