Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
Anna Rickey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Rickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Rickey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Rickey Obituary
RICKEY, Anna Lea We mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Anna Lea Rickey. Born in 1932 in the Metter family home in Dayton, Ohio, she lived a long life filled with love. She died at her Las Vegas home on April 15, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Kenneth. She is survived by her three children, Ken, Kyle, and Kara, and her stepchildren, Angela, Donna, and Janice. She was an incredibly caring and selfless person and the best mother, who went out of her way to make every birthday and holiday special. She will be missed more than words can express.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now