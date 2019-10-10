Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
1322 Brown St.
Dayton, OH
Anna SEPECK Obituary
SEPECK, Anna L. Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2019 in St. Leonard's Memory Care unit. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 siblings, a son-in-law, and a granddaughter. She is survived by three siblings, two children, a daughter-in-law, 6 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday, October 14, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St. Dayton, OH 45409. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
