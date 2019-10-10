|
SEPECK, Anna L. Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2019 in St. Leonard's Memory Care unit. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 siblings, a son-in-law, and a granddaughter. She is survived by three siblings, two children, a daughter-in-law, 6 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday, October 14, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St. Dayton, OH 45409. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019