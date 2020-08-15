1/1
Anna SHARP
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARP (Pollock), Anna Lee Anna Lee (Pollock) Sharp, 94, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with her two daughters by her side. She was born on March 19, 1926, in Madison County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Otis and Viva (Channell) Pollock. Anna enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their lake home and also loved being with her grandchildren. Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Hinshaw of Marshall, Michigan and Cindy (Bill) Hill of Springfield; six grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Hinshaw, Kim Rohrer, Lori (Paul) Visscher, Kasey (Sarah) Lowry, Kelly (Jonathan) Edgerton and Michael (Tiffany) Hinshaw; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Cooper, Sophia, Tyler, Cody, Elizabeth, Mitchell, James, Abigail and Sarah; six great-great-grandchildren, Anna, Christian, Dominick, Rilynn, Jackson and Elliana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Warren G. Sharp in 2014; one daughter, Carol Briggs in 2018; three sisters, Eileen Elliott, Betty Parker and Carolyn Austin; one brother, Otis Pollock, Jr. and son-in-law, Clifford Hinshaw in 1997. Private funeral services will be held for Anna's family. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Foundation or The Clark County Pregnancy Resource Clinic. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved