Anna SHINN
1919 - 2020
SHINN, Anna Louise ANNA LOUISE SHINN, lifelong resident of Springfield, passed forward just 16 days short of her 101st birthday. She was born on October 25, 1919, daughter of the late Warren and Josie (Dear) Steinberger. Anna Louise graduated from Springfield High School in 1937 and retired from Credit Life Insurance. She was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Northridge Lioness Club and volunteered at the Kuss Performing Arts Center. Survivors include her son, Gary Shinn of Cincinnati, special "granddaughter", Holly Rapp Sturgeon, along with many nieces and nephews. Anna Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stanley Shinn in 2010; daughter-in-law, Pam and six brothers and one sister. The family would like to thank the staff of Oakwood Village for the loving care they provided to Anna Louise. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a brief sharing of memories immediately following. A private family entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504, in Anna Louise's name. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Shinn family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
