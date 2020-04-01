|
|
SIZEMORE (Kunka), Anna Mae Age 76 of Eaton, OH, died Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on November 5, 1943 in Richmond IN, she was the daughter of the late Zion Thomas and Ella F. (Hardy) Necessary. She was a 1961 graduate of Jackson Twp. High School and was a home health care worker. Preceded in death by Sons: Travis Lee Sizemore in 1973 and Stacey Scott Sizemore in 2009; Brothers: Robert M., Lloyd H., Charles T., Donald R. and Lowell W. Necessary; Granddaughter: Elizabeth Carolyn Sizemore in 1996. Survived by her Companion of 30 years: Joseph J. Kunka, Jr., Son: Rex W. Sizemore; Brother: Virgil Combs; 6 Grandchildren. Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden, OH with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Preble County, 951 South Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2020