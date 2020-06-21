SMITH, Anna Lynn 84, of Maineville, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence. Born February 25, 1936, in Middlesboro, KY, to Roper M. and Ethel Seal, she was a dedicated member of, the Urbancrest Baptist Church, in Lebanon. She worked for 36 years, as an Executive Secretary, for the President of GE Aircraft Engines, until her retirement in 1995. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, she is survived by her husband, of 28 years, Richard Smith, of Maineville, her 2 step sons, Paul D. Smith and Bruce Smith, two step daughters, Joanne Vordenberg and Leslie Gray, 2 sisters, Nancy Pardon and Edith Gregory, 2 nieces, Allison Bowling and Johnna Gay, one nephew, Steven Wilson, and many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held, at the Urbancrest Baptist Church, in Lebanon. Pastor Tom Pendergrass, will officiate, and interment will follow, in Lebanon Cemetery. Donations have been requested to Warren County Animal Shelter, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, OH 45036. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.Hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Jun. 21, 2020.