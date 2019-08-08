|
STARRETT, Anna Lieselotte "Lottie" Of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully on 3 August 2019, with her family by her side. Lottie was born on 13 October 1927 to Franz Wollscheid and Regina Wollscheid, n?e Mangerich, in Herforst, Germany, just outside Trier. She married William Joseph Starrett of Columbus, Ohio on 30 August 1955, in Speicher, Germany. Lottie is survived by her two daughters, Karin and Regina; Regina's husband Walter M. Grissom III; and her sister, Hedwig Zimmer and husband Rudolph, of Trier, Germany. Although Lottie traveled extensively, she remained a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, along with Karin. On Friday, 9 August 2019, friends can meet the family at a visitation from 9:30-10:30 am, held at: Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Road Springboro, OH 45066. A rosary and funeral Mass begins at 10:40 am that day. The burial is scheduled for the following week at the Dayton National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to send donations to a in her name. Brough Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Miamisburg, serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019