STIVING, Anna J. P.

Age 93, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at Forest Glen, Springfield, Ohio. She was born June 21st, 1927 to Florence (Combs) and Roy Morris. She formerly worked at Kenkel's Restaurant & Supper Club for 35 years service as a supervisor.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl J. Stiving (March 10, 2003), daughter Barbara Ann Watson (May 21, 2009), son Kenneth Michael Palmer (August 28, 1980), and her half brother Dexter Howard (January 4, 2010).

Anna is survived by four granddaughters Anna Willer (Scott), Sherry Howard (Ronnie), Denise Herbst (Greg), and Kim

Rhodus, five great-grandchildren Jessica Wisecup (Nick), Lyndsey Hollis (Matt), Ashley Rhodus, Sierra Brewer, and

Raymond Rhodus and Ryan Herbst, three great-great grandchildren Noah Hollis, Michael Wisecup, Audrey Wisecup, and half sister Mary Vice.

You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story about Anna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.https://www.alzinfo.org/donate).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
