TAYLOR, Anna Marie 71, of Springfield, passed away June 18, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Brown) (Cain) Copley. Mrs. Taylor was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3660 and the Am Vets #25. She enjoyed metal detecting with her husband, fishing and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at the South Charleston Greenhouse. Survivors include her loving husband, William A. Taylor Jr.; children, Jo Anna Taylor (Manuel Pena), Teresa Warren, Billy Jo (Star) Warren and Gene Warren; step daughter, Ruthie (Dave) Hatfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, Mabel (Homer) Seagraves, Mary Taylor and Virginia "Boots" Bowman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a step-son, William A. Taylor III; a brother, William "Bill" Cain and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Gene Kelly officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until the of the services. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.