|
|
TRAINER (Bame), Anna L. On November 2, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, Leroy and Hattie Mae (Vance) Bame welcomed their fifth and final child, Anna Louise. She departed this life at Riverside Hospital on December 24, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Anna was always a caretaker, first her parents, then her husband Michael and then her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Kathy Bame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Hattie Mae Bame; her husband, Michael Trainer; sister, Agatha (Bame) Claxton and brother, Alvin Bame. She is survived by her brothers, Jack Bame (New Carlisle) and Ed Bame (Dayton); sister-in-law, Kathy Bame (Westerville, previously of New Carlisle); as well as many nieces and nephews. Anna is to be interred with her husband at the Dayton National Cemetery. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020