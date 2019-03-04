YOAKUM, Anna Faye 89, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born December 13, 1929, near Sandy Hook, KY, the daughter of Alvin and Vesta Lou (Carter) Caudill. Anna Faye had several jobs after arriving in Springfield including working as a nurse's aide at the Tuberculosis Sanitarium, then spent the majority of her life as a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her garden and flowers, and observing the wildlife that visited her home. She is survived by her three daughters Charlene Yoakum of Enon, Diane (Richard) Chaney of Springfield, and Nancy (Todd A.) Sheets of Yellow Springs; a nephew whom she considered a brother, Bill Caudill; five grandchildren Alison Faye Paxson (Jordan Kirk), Brandon (Abiye) Chaney, Cody Chaney (Trier Knieper), Todd R. "Tall Boy" Sheets (Emma Teal), and Brittany Sheets (Chris Holt); two great grandchildren whom she adored Jayden Christopher Holt and Sophia Faye Chaney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gilbert Yoakum Jr.; siblings Alice, Ilene, Willie, Ersel, Lonnie, Rudolph, Virgil, Luther, and most recently Carrie. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 7 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Anna Faye's life will be Thursday at 1:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary