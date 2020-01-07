|
GIBBONS, Annabel Age 97, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. She was born April 19, 1922 in New Weston, Ohio to the late William Melvin and Delpha Jane (Norris) McClannan. She was a Seamstress for Sears retiring after many years of service. Annabel loved gardening and holiday decorating, but most of all she loved her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Lester E. Gibbons, and all of her brothers and sisters. Annabel is survived by her loving family: daughters, Elaine Cullars, Cheryl (Bob) Rice, Jenny (Bill) Schlotterbeck; son, Scott (Carla) Gibbons; grandchildren, Lori Laurita, Ric (Beth) Harting, Dawn (James) Pacovsky, Kipp (Sarah Michelle) Rice, Justin (Cherie) Hibbard, Josh (Alex) Hibbard, John Schlotterbeck, Lydia (Tom) Scott, and Jared Gibbons. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Chase Laurita, Deacon Laurita, Matthew Harting, Cody Harting, Brittany Harting, Taylor (Sean) Kleinschmidt, Jordan Pacovsky, Ripken Pacovsky, Megan Rice, Joseph Hibbard, Dorie Hibbard, Lucy Scott; and great-great-grandson, Brayden Harting. Annabel's family would like to thank the Emergency Room Staff at Sycamore Hospital for their kindness and care. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Miami Shores Baptist Church 4000 Vance Road, Moraine, OH 45439. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in her memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020