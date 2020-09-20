1/
Annabelle BLACKBURN
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKBURN (Maynard), Annabelle ANNABELLE (MAYNARD) BLACKBURN, 99, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020. She was born in Aflex, Kentucky on July 16, 1921, the daughter of the late George and Elan (Scott) Maynard. Annabelle was a charter member of Grace Baptist Temple, Williamson, West Virginia. She was a wonderful cook and prepared food for the students of Williamson City Schools for many years. She is survived by three grandchildren, Beth (Craig) Jarvis of Bartlett, IL, Steve (Meredith) Hoskins of Finleyville, PA, and David (Aimee) Hoskins of Urbana, OH; and eleven great grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, Karis, Rebekah, Jonah, Nathan, Amelia, Zachary, Lauren, Julianne, and Meghan. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny Glenn Scott, Hugh Hubbard, and Herb Blackburn; daughter, Rita Gail Hoskins; and brothers, George Maynard Jr. and William Maynard. Annabelle's graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, WV, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 26th with Pastor Ron Sanger presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Grace Baptist Temple in Williamson, WV. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved