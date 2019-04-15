DODARO, Annabelle "Ann" Age 86, of The Trinity Community of Beavercreek and a longtime resident of Riverside, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 16, 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She was born on July 2, 1932 in New Weston, OH ,the daughter of Aloys and Elizabeth (Thobe) Mullenkamp, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Peter Dodaro, Jr. in 2006 and her siblings, Priscilla Bohenek, Arthur Mullenkamp, her twin sister, Isabelle Templeton and LeRoy Mullenkamp, Ralph Mullenkamp and Eugene Mullenkamp. Ann is survived by her five children, Peter and wife, Mary Ann Dodaro, of Centerville, Steve and wife, Diane Dodaro, of Blacklick, OH, Jeffery and wife, Marina Dodaro, of Dayton, Michael and wife, Kim Dodaro, of Sanford, FL, Carol and husband, Bryan Brown, of Beavercreek; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Barman, James (Sarah) Dodaro, Melissa (Sean) Melgarez, Sara (Nate Nakamura) Dodaro, Matt Dodaro, Jason (Kira) Dodaro, Maria Dodaro, Bryan (Halie) Brown, Tony Brown; two great-grandchildren, Bethany Barman and Rebecca Dodaro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was a longtime member of St. Helen Catholic Church and was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1950. She had been employed at Wright- Patterson Air Force Base, Huber Insurance and the University of Dayton. Prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, with Father Satish Joseph as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ann may be made to either The or . Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary