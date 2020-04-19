|
BARNHART, Anne Marie Age 86, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home. She was born in Neufchateau, France on June 3, 1933, to the late Marie Therese and Maurice Duval. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Barnhart in 2001. Anne is survived by her son, Barry J. Barnhart; her 2 daughters Patricia C. (Samuel) Brock and Karen M. Barnhart; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandsons; her sister Michelle Marie Renault of Nancy, France. A lifelong seamstress, Anne retired from Payne Fabrics after more than 20 years of service. Private Services will be held for the family, followed by burial with her beloved poodle "Chance"; alongside her husband, at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020