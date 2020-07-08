BARR (nee Kachuroi), Anne T. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Anne was an employee with St. Elizabeth in food service for 26 years and 20 years as Novis in the Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, Reading, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, in 2019; three sisters, Helen, Suzie, and Pauline; two brothers, Mike and Joe. She is survived by a brother, Bob Kachuroi; numerous nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, July 10, at Holy Family Church. The family will receive friends Friday, from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Burial at Dayton National Cemetery.



