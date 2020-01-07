|
CANNAROZZI, Anne M. 64, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Syracuse, New York on June 30, 1955, the daughter of Richard and Francis (McKay) Peters. Anne graduated from Greenville High School in Pennsylvania, later attending Wittenberg University and Thiel College. She enjoyed going on long walks with her family and friends. Anne faithfully helped anyone in need, never knew a stranger, and was devoted to her family. She married the late Alan Cannarozzi on November 29, 1980 and shared their lives together until his passing in 2005. Survivors include her mother, Karen McKay; two children, Sara (Scott) Winkle of Springfield and Joseph (Sheri Waxler) Cannarozzi of Miamisburg; sister, Jane McCall of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Richard and Douglas Peters, both of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, AJ Cannarozzi, Robbie Cannarozzi, Joey Winkle and Rosie Winkle, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan in 2005; father and biological mother; step-father, James McKay, and brother Michael Peters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 3-5pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Anne's life will begin at 5:00pm. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020