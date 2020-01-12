|
KELLY, Anne M. Age 102 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at The Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. Born in Corinth, MS August 2, 1917 to parents James & Ida Hanley (Strickland), she was married to A.M. Kelly, December 2, 1938, until his death, July 2, 1980. She was also preceded in death by two sons; Dr. James F. Kelly and John M. Kelly. Due to her husband's career, she often oversaw & organized frequent family relocations from coast to coast, and several other sites throughout the USA. She & her husband raised their four children to befriend equally and welcome all races, religions, & creeds into their home. She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be missed for her compassion, kindness and gentle way. Anne is survived by her son, Robert (Gail) Kelly, and grandsons Todd Kelly & Scott (Julie) Kelly & great-granddaughter Madelyn of Middletown. She is also survived by her daughter Carol (Paul) Nelson of Waunakee, WI, and two grandchildren, Laura (Shane) Brunner and Dr. Marc (Jessie) Nelson. She also leaves behind five additional great-grandchildren. Our family wishes to express our love and gratitude to the entire staff @ Hawthorn Glen, as well as the care received from . Per her wishes, there will be no visitation and a private funeral.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020