MALOTT, Anne M. Age 99, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Chesterwood Village. She was born on August 20, 1920 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Carl and Carmela {Defazio} Spadafora. Anne graduated from Notre Dame high school. She was married to John H. Malott for 62 years, before his passing in 2001. Anne enjoyed crocheting; she liked to make afghans for her family and friends. She loved to spend time with her family. Anne liked to stay busy, creating various arts and crafts. She was a devoted Catholic all of her life. Anne is survived by her two daughters; Judy (Jim) Cayse and Linda (Bill) Bothwell; grandchildren Rick Stempfley, Lisa (Guy) Jewett, Amy (Brian) Gerrity; great grandchildren Sydney Stempfley, Samantha Deese, Maddie Deese, Tegan Gerrity, Kenzie Deese, Griffin Gerrity; step grandchildren J. Kellie Morgan, Angela Martin, Rebecca Johnston, Bill Bothwell Jr., Benjamin Bothwell. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph Spadafora and Sam Spadafora. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Anne's name to . Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020