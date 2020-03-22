|
|
RUHRMUND, Anne 75, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born January 18, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Jonathan & Dorothy (Cromwell) Cheney. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ray Ruhrmund; children, Donald (Kai) Ruhrmund, Elizabeth (Jason) Malecha; four grandchildren; two sisters, Jane (James) Hildebrand, Laura Waymire; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trotelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020