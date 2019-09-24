|
RUMPH, Anne April 24, 1943 - Sept. 18, 2019 Anne (Pryor) Rumph was born April 24, 1943 in Brundidge, AL to James Reynolds and Kate (Lampley) Pryor. Kate later married Willie Pryor, and together, they raised Anne and her siblings. The family moved to Hamilton when Anne was ten years old, and she attended Hamilton City Schools. Anne had two sons, William "Teddy" Washington, Jr. and Ronald Alan Washington, who she raised with her husband, John Rumph, Jr., until John's passing in 1977. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kate and Willie Pryor, husband, John Rumph, Jr., and siblings, RayVon Pryor, Willie Pryor, Jr., Lila "Sherri" Graham, and Sandra Searcy. Left to cherish her memory are her children, William and Ronald (Marla Star), grandchildren, Christopher Washington, Brian Washington, Rashaad Hill, Ronald Bryant, Shykelia Bryant, Colby Washington, Noel Washington, and Jade Baltimore, and siblings, Gloria Prather (Henry Walker) and Gregory Pryor. She also leaves a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27th at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Hamilton. Visitation starts at 11 am, and the ceremony starts at 12 pm.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 24, 2019