WEY, Anne Of Kettering, OH, died peacefully on June 12, surrounded by her family. Anne was born in Dayton, Oh., July 11, 1931, Anne graduated from Julienne High School, Dayton, Oh. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being with family; Anne loved gardening, winning at cards and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband James in 2017; daughter, Christine Marie in 2008, her sister Mary Austin, brothers James Thompson and John Thompson. She is survived by her children, Howard, James, Mary (Wey) Collins, Mark, Beth (Wey) Manns, and Julie (Wey) Heinkel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her twin sisters, Rita Angerer & Rosalie Hoying. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday June 21, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Dr. Kettering 45420. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W Apple St, Dayton, OH 45402 or , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Oh. 45420. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com