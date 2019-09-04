|
|
DIGIACOMO, Anneliese Died on August 31, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death in 1979 by her loving husband Neil, and is survived by her daughter Susie Marie of New Jersey, son Gregory Eric DiGiacomo (Patricia) of Casstown, OH, and Cousin Henry Bruggemann in Hoya, Germany. Anneliese was born in the Bronx, New York on March 22, 1930 to the late Henry and Marie (Br?ggemann) Schneider. She graduated from the City University of New York (Hunter College) in 1952 with a BA degree in Botany /Zoology/chemistry and an MS degree in secondary education. In New York City, her first job was at the prestigious Bronx High School of Science. As an Air Force officer's wife she started her teaching in Ohio at the Dayton City schools and later also taught at Fairborn High School, Saint Joseph Commercial High School, Roosevelt High School, Vandalia Butler High School, Wright State University, and Sinclair Community College. An enthusiastic Biology educator, she encouraged and promoted hands on experience and environmental cognizance. A great passion for water had her boating often - and teaching students how to water ski! More than anything, Anneliese enjoyed her extensive gardens and working with the earth! She was the recipient of many "excellence in teaching" awards, including: Outstanding National Biology teacher of the year Two-time National Science Association teacher of the year IEEE Outstanding science teacher Her professional life included founding Montgomery County science day, presenting at National Science Teachers and National Biology Teachers conventions, professional memberships in NSTA, OEA, WOEA, Phi Delta Kappa, Ohio Academy of Science, The American Association of University Women, and the Dayton college women's club. She was a board member in many of these organizations, in positions ranging from treasurer to president. She was published by the Ohio Journal of Science, the Ohio Academy of Science and the Ohio Education Association journal. In 2013, she was installed into the Hall of Fame at CUNY-Hunter College. All the lives she touched were made better by having her in them. She will be sorely missed by the many who loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH, on Thursday September 5, at 1:00PM, in the Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Ohio's in her memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019