ARNOLD, Annette Louise Age 71 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home under the care of . She was born June 11, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Stanley VanZant and Dorothy Morgan. In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her daughter, Hilary Elizabeth Burt. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James H. Arnold; grandchildren, Lauren Burt and Elise Burt; son-in-law, Mike Burt as well as extended family and many friends. Annette's family respectfully granted her wishes for cremation and will host private services at their convenience. Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Columbarium, Dayton will serve as Annette's final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Annette's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019