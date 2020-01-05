|
|
DAMRON (Bullion), Annette Age 84, peacefully passed away January 2nd, 2020 at her beloved home in Lewisburg, OH surrounded by many loved ones. Born on November 15, 1935 in Burdine, KY, to Jewell "Skinny" and Melda (Crabtree) Bullion. She married her eternal soulmate Fred, August 22, 1959 who preceded her in death in 2017. She was the oldest of 8 and preceded in death by brothers, James and Jewell. Survived by Sons: Tony, Fred (Sherry), and Mark (Catharine); Siblings: Frank, Earnest (Lois), Ralph (Keren), Michael, Patricia; Sister-in-law, LuAnn. A long-term mother-in-law to Lynn; Grandchildren: Dan (Kimberly), Casey (Frederick), Brandon, Mindy (Chris), Misty, Marissa, Matthew (Rachael), Heather (Chris), and Drake; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Those who knew her, know how truly special she was. No words can explain the full impact she made to our lives. She will be forever loved and forever missed. May she rest in peace. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH. Interment will be held in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020