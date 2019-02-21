Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette POWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette POWERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annette POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Annette Age 56 of Dayton, departed this life February 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 at EMMANUEL MBC, 1720 Linnbrook Ave., with Pastor Reginald Frey, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.