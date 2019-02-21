|
|
POWERS, Annette Age 56 of Dayton, departed this life February 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 at EMMANUEL MBC, 1720 Linnbrook Ave., with Pastor Reginald Frey, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019