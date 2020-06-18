Annette SMITH

SMITH, Annette Of Dayton, was called to her Heavenly home on June 13, 2020. Affectionately called "Doll" or "Nanny." She was born to Tommy and Henrietta Mitchell in Tallahassee, FL. She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and served in many positions while a member. Annette is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Paralee Fields, Hallie Mitchell and Ethel Chester; son-in-law, Floyd Wester and granddaughter Amber Wester. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Wilbur Carter; sisters, Mary Mitchell and Runette James of Tallahassee, Florida; brother-in-law, Robert Chester; her best friend and only child, Sherron A. Wester; grandchildren, Ebony Wester, Matt Wester and Sheila Johnson; special great-granddaughters, Darika Love and Dasia Scott, Kia and Kelley Johnson; great-grandson, Kenny Hayes; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Carter Hayes; Godchildren, Shalisa Waters, Byron and Myron Oliver, Tiffany Oliver Chase; special friends, John Oliver, Janice Rucker, Josie Echols, Joyce Derrick, Dorene Collier, her Mt. Moriah family, Kid's Nest Family and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Funeral Services. Rev. Herman L. Walker, officiating. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.