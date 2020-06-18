Annette SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Annette Of Dayton, was called to her Heavenly home on June 13, 2020. Affectionately called "Doll" or "Nanny." She was born to Tommy and Henrietta Mitchell in Tallahassee, FL. She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and served in many positions while a member. Annette is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Paralee Fields, Hallie Mitchell and Ethel Chester; son-in-law, Floyd Wester and granddaughter Amber Wester. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted husband, Wilbur Carter; sisters, Mary Mitchell and Runette James of Tallahassee, Florida; brother-in-law, Robert Chester; her best friend and only child, Sherron A. Wester; grandchildren, Ebony Wester, Matt Wester and Sheila Johnson; special great-granddaughters, Darika Love and Dasia Scott, Kia and Kelley Johnson; great-grandson, Kenny Hayes; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Carter Hayes; Godchildren, Shalisa Waters, Byron and Myron Oliver, Tiffany Oliver Chase; special friends, John Oliver, Janice Rucker, Josie Echols, Joyce Derrick, Dorene Collier, her Mt. Moriah family, Kid's Nest Family and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Funeral Services. Rev. Herman L. Walker, officiating. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved