|
|
VanHOOK, Annette C. Age 56 of Fairfield passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 14, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1963 in Cincinnati the daughter of the late James and Patricia (nee Withrow) Brandenburg. Annette is the beloved wife of Jeffrey S. VanHook; daughter in law of Lillian M. VanHook; loving mother of Olivia C. Brown, Lillian C. Brown, Dennis M. (Heather Rohrer) Brown, Jacquelyn R. (Donniell) Douglas, Jason T. (Jessica) VanHook, and Crystal L. VanHook; Dear Granny of ten wonderful grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Garrie L. (Rhonda) Brandenburg; sisters Brenda C. (Bill) Davis and Connie D. (Tom) LaMott; and her sister in law Bobbie Brandenburg. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Glenn D. Brandenburg and Greg D. Brandenburg. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOMES 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor James Crabb officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019