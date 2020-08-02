1/1
Annette WOODS
WOODS (Omey), Annette Lynn Annette Lynn Woods, 62, of Dayton, departed this life July 27, 2020. Annette attended Nettie Lee Roth High School, and was employed at Economy Linen, and the Mandalay Banquet Hall for many years. She was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church, and also attended Bethel M. B. Church. Preceded in death by her father, John J. Woods; sisters, Marsha R. Dozier, McKelly Renee Woods; grandmother, Inez Henry. She is survived by her mother, Minerva Woods; children, D'Angela Pierce (Abram Benson), Jerome Marcus Turner II "Romie", Jaquae' Woods, Quiana (Robert) Myricks, Shaquille McCalister; sisters, Joyce Derrick, Trudy, Tonya and Sonya Woods; brothers, John J. Jr., Dwight V. (Juaniece) and Bruce Woods; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service 12 noon, Wednesday, August 5, at Redemption Gospel Church, 665 Salem Ave. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
