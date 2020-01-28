|
LECHUGA, Annia A. Age 34, of Waynesville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 23, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Centerville, OH. A funeral ceremony for Annia will begin at 7:00 PM, then visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Avia's college fund by visiting https://www.ugift529.com/ and enter code 284-55P to contribute in memory of Annia. To read her full obituary and to leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy, please visit NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020