Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Annia LECHUGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annia LECHUGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annia LECHUGA Obituary
LECHUGA, Annia A. Age 34, of Waynesville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 23, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Centerville, OH. A funeral ceremony for Annia will begin at 7:00 PM, then visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Avia's college fund by visiting https://www.ugift529.com/ and enter code 284-55P to contribute in memory of Annia. To read her full obituary and to leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy, please visit NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -