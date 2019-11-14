|
BAKER, Annie Ruth 97, of Dayton, Ohio life's journey ended on November 9, 2019 at 3:43 a.m. This end started the beginning her everlasting life's journey with the Lord. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her transition at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Viewing of body: will be 9AM - 11AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral Services: will be follow at 11AM with Rev. Joe Whitt officiating and Rev. Elisha Lester, Jr. eulogist. Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her Parents (Albert, Sr. and Mamie Powell); Five (5) Sisters: (Beulah Lester, Cassie Reid, Inez Martin, Lydia Fitzpatrick and Emma (Bobbie) Helen Lee; Two (2) Brothers: Albert Powell, Jr. and Charles Powell. Mrs. Baker leave to cherish her memories two (2) Sons: Leon "Skip" (Donna) Royalston of Dayton, OH and Andrew "Tommy" (Janice) Royalston of Jonesboro, GA. Five (5) Grandchildren: Aaron Ward, Darlene Royalston, Leon Royalston, Jr. and Monica Asali all of Dayton, OH and Kevin Royalston of Atlanta, GA. And a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019