Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
3211 Lakeview Avenue
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
3211 Lakeview Avenue
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie BAKER Obituary
BAKER, Annie Ruth 97, of Dayton, Ohio life's journey ended on November 9, 2019 at 3:43 a.m. This end started the beginning her everlasting life's journey with the Lord. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her transition at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Viewing of body: will be 9AM - 11AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral Services: will be follow at 11AM with Rev. Joe Whitt officiating and Rev. Elisha Lester, Jr. eulogist. Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her Parents (Albert, Sr. and Mamie Powell); Five (5) Sisters: (Beulah Lester, Cassie Reid, Inez Martin, Lydia Fitzpatrick and Emma (Bobbie) Helen Lee; Two (2) Brothers: Albert Powell, Jr. and Charles Powell. Mrs. Baker leave to cherish her memories two (2) Sons: Leon "Skip" (Donna) Royalston of Dayton, OH and Andrew "Tommy" (Janice) Royalston of Jonesboro, GA. Five (5) Grandchildren: Aaron Ward, Darlene Royalston, Leon Royalston, Jr. and Monica Asali all of Dayton, OH and Kevin Royalston of Atlanta, GA. And a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -