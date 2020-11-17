1/1
Annie BEDINGFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEDINGFIELD (Harden), Annie Belle

Born January 2, 1926, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, in her 94th year. She is preceded in death by her

parents, Nep Jr. (Lillie) Harden, her husband, George Nep Bedingfield, her 4 brothers,

Farris, Willie Joe, Robert (Mary), Isaac (Julia) Harden and her 3 sisters, Shirley (Palmer) Pitts, Eugenia ( E. Jack) Horne, and Hattie (Mark) Barnes. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Russell (Creola) Reese, 2 brothers, Charles and James Lee Harden, 2 sisters, Carrie Jones and Nancy (Ronald) Sumlin, three sisters-in-love, Barbara Hooper, Janet Harden, and

Sharon Harden, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended

family and friends, all of whom she touched deeply. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. A walk through visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a

Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to

follow at West Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Annie Belle or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be work in all public places.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved