BURSEY, Annie Pearl A mother, grandmother, and friend with a gift for spiritual guidance and insight. Ms. Bursey, age 76, of Clayton, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born December 27, 1942 in Harlan, KY. She was employed at General Motors until her retirement. A longtime member of Living Word Church in Vandalia she will be greatly missed by the Pastor and congregation. Ms. Annie Bursey is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Minnie Pearl Chattman; and and siblings, Kathleen Chattman and Daniel Chattman She is survived by her siblings William (Cozella) Chattman, Bettye Chattman, Luther (Robena) Chattman, Jr., and Cynthia (John) Hayes; her children Benjamin (Michele) Bursey, Jr. of Sanford, NC, Andrea (Henry) Tucker of Huber Heights, OH, Cecily Bursey of Dayton, OH; Grandchildren: Trinity, Benjamin III, and Ariel Bursey; James, Anntanisha, and Jaccard Goodnight; Nia Pollard; Great-grandchildren: Janisha Louis, Zanae DeWitt, Addyson Goodnight Speical Granddaughter Zaria Gray; Special sister Jean Battle; Sister friends Kitch and Chuck, Katy Medlar, and Betty Simmons. Special son, Daune Hooker, special daughter Bella Isaac. H.H. Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019