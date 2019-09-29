Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1900 W. Third St.
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1900 W. Third St.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1900 W. Third St.
Annie GADD


1925 - 2019
GADD, Annie B. 93, of Dayton passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at surrounded by family and loved ones. Born November 24, 1925 to the late Robert Lee and Eva Dell Roth in Sheffield, AL. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 21 years. A faithful member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served as the Church Secretary for 20 years. Preceded in death by many loved ones. She leaves to cherish her memories: a host of loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service 5:30 P.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St. and Funeral Service 11 A.M., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing at 10 A.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
