JACOBS, Annie 94 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Annie was born August 2, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio. Annie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Monroe Jacobs in 2010, her parents, Vitale and Mary (Dellis) Damico, her daughter, Debra Lynn. Annie is survived by sister, Minnie Tucker, brother Mike (JoAnn) Damico, two nieces Rebecca Tucker, Crystal (Ken) Weese, nephew Randy (Cathy) Tucker. Annie loved traveling with Monroe, visiting all 50 states, 29 countries and especially enjoyed their trips to Israel. She was retired from Standard Register after 34 years of service. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of Annie's life at 12:00 pm with Pastor John Swint presiding. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Annie may be made to: Miamisburg Assembly of God, Bethel Christian or Hospice of Miami Valley. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be shared at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020