Annie LOVE

Annie LOVE Obituary
LOVE, Annie Ruth Lawrence Born July 18 1934 died on April 4 2020. She lived in Springfield half of her life then moved to Columbus. She was preceded in death by her father John V. Lawrence her Grandmother Annie Lawrence her brother John Lawrence Jr. and her daughter Vivian Clayborne. She is survived by her 3 children Thomas Clayborne Jr., Kenneth Love Sr. (Angie), and Taanya Amos (Dennis); 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and her siblings Grace Lawrence and Donald Lawrence of California.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
