REEDER, Annie Marie Transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Annie was born July 29, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio to the late David Andrews and Willie Lou (Ware) Andrews. A lifelong member of Corinthian Baptist Church, and a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1943. At an early age she landed a job at the famous McCall's Magazine, and the federal government as a Clerk for the Directorate of Technical Operations at the Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) where she was recognized with one of their highest honors for designing a stencil stamp cost saving procedure for the federal government. Later in life, she continued her education at the University of Dayton and after twenty years of service as an elementary school reading specialist she retired from the Dayton Public School System. She was a member of the Corinthian Baptist Church Senior Saints, Church Women United, former NAACP member, Fire and Focus Scholarship Fund, Inc. & planning committee. She loved traveling, crossword puzzles, family cookouts and of course her front row seat at the Cincinnati Reds baseball games. Later in life she became an avid follower of politics. One of her most celebrated moments was receiving a letter from President Barack Obama and being photographed with him. Annie is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Herman Reeder; siblings, Elizabeth Gray, Flora Dickerson, Bennie Andrews, Howard Andrews, Leonard Andrews, and Bobby Andrews. She is survived by her loving children: daughters, U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (Otto), Mary Brooks, Patricia White (Julian), and son, Ralph Birdsong, Jr.; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harnetha Morgan; brother-in-law, Theodore Reeder; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson, Jr. officiating. Visitation 10 am at the church at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Donations may be sent to Fire and Focus Scholarship Fund, Inc., 175 S. Third St., Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 7, 2019