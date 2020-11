To the family of A. Lois Rice, I want to extend my heart felt condolences. My friendship with Lois and the family go back many years and Lois were phone buddies oftentimes talking and watching the same tv show and discussing ,agreeing and disagreeing with the outcome. The fact that she was so happy with the election of President Obama era. We often talked about our love of the Lord and how good he had been to us. So sorry I can´t be there for life celebration but she was a true inspiration to me and I´m going to truly miss her. God´s continuously blessings to you all

Beatrice Scott