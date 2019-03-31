SIMS-SENTER, Annie Age 77 transitioned peacefully on March 24, 2019 to be with the lord. She was born in Eutaw, Al. to the late Clarence and Rosie B. Edwards. She was a graduate of Carrer High School in 1960. Upon graduation, she moved to Dayton, OH, where she worked for and retired from General Motors. Ann was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for many years. Ann was the treasurer for the Jefferson Township Democratic Club and Precinct Judge for the Board of Elections for over 20 years, as well as a Substitute Secretary for Jefferson High School. Ann was a fashionista! More than that, she loved her family. Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband John B. Senter; brother Roosevelt Gardy; sister Clara Dean Edwards and nephew Derrick Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Brice C. Sims; daughter Monique Hitchcock; sons John Raymond (Angel) and John Benjamin (Demeka) Senter; sisters Delorese (Jimmie) Davis of Muttontown, N.Y. and Lovella Murray of Dayton, OH and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held, 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 1, 2019 at MT. CALVARY MBC, 3375 W. Sibenthaler Ave., Reverend S.N. Winston Jr., Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary