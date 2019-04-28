STOZIER, Annie Elizabeth Age 87, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Annie was born December 31, 1931 in Grantville, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. Willie Strozier. Annie joined the John Wesley United Methodist Church as a youth. She gave her life to Christ and continued her Christian journey throughout her life and often used her vocalist music skills to celebrate her faith. Annie graduated in 1951 from the prestigious Allen High School in Asheville, North Carolina In 1951 this was a private finishing school for African American women founded in 1887 by The Methodist Episcopal Church Woman's Home Missionary Society. Annie received her Bachelor's Degree in History from Paine College in 1955. Shortly after graduation, she relocated to Dayton, Ohio to pursue her career goals and later joined the staff of Dr. Fred Smith as a dental assistant and technician. In 1967, Annie joined Heath Dental Lab, Inc. as a Dental Technician specializing in Partial Denture design and fabrication. She retired after more than 35 years of service. She loved bowling and exploring history and politics. Annie is survived by her children, Tyrone Strozier, James Strozier, Charlanda Brown; one sister, Emily Bohannon: five grandchildren, Cory Strozier, Terrance Strozier, Byrun Strozier, Mckagen Brown, Reis Brown: three great grandchildren, Jabari Strozier, Jacory Strozier, Kai Strozier and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio, 45417. Family will receive friends 11:30 A.M. Funeral & interment were held in Grantville, GA. The family request that donations be made to the YWCA Dayton in lieu of flowers. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary