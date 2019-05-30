|
|
WATSON, Annie Pearl Age 95 of Dayton departed May 23, 2019. Born in Tuskegee, AL to the late Lloyd and Nellie Wilson. Preceded in death by her husband, two sons, one grandson and siblings. Retired from Good Samaritan Hospital after 25 years of service. Survived by two sons: Ernest, Jerry; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 12 P.M., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 213 Oberlin Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019