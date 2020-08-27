1/
Annie YOUNG
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG, Annie Age 87, of West Milton, passed away Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on June 30, 1933, to the late Green & Addie Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Donnie Young and Darrell Young; granddaughter, Jesica Young; sister, Gladys Davis; brothers, Chester, Luther, Marshall, Carl, and Melvin Hoskins. Annie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wade Young; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly & Bruce Pinson; brothers, Burley Hoskins, James (Judy) Hoskins; grandchildren, Renee (Bob) Hansford, Melissa Pinson, Kaylee Young, Denver Young; great-grandchildren, Skyler (Austin) Kohl, Chase Sochacki, Eva Young, Bobby Hansford, Austin Hansford; great-great grandson, Malachi Kohl; special nephews, Jeff Hoskins, Glen Hoskins; numerous nieces & nephews. Annie retired from General Motors Inland after working there for 30 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Eddie Clements will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday, at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved