Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
1322 Brown Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
1934 - 2019
CRISTIANO, Annita Age 84, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Annita was born on October 10, 1934 in Bella, Italy and moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1965. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Pasquale Cristiano; children Angelina (Glen), Gia (Howard), Francesco (Sue), Antonio (Gina) and Anna (Joe); 11 grandchildren and four siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents Angelina and Antonio Ferraro; sister Rosina Sokolnicki, brother Antonio Ferraro and granddaughter Isabella Cristiano. She was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Annita will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-8 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLIS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Rd, Dayton OH 45429. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton OH 45409 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
