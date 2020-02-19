Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Church
Kettering, OH
View Map
Resources
1946 - 2020
Anthony BERNARD Obituary
MONNIN, Anthony Bernard Loving grandfather, father and brother died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 74 at Dayton VA Hospice, Victory Ridge. Anthony was born on January 8, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the sixth child of Herman and Thelma (Lachey) Monnin and lived in Centerville, Ohio. Anthony is survived his devoted son Chad (Donata) Monnin from Columbus, Ohio and three grandchildren, Ellery, Ingrid and John, by two sisters, Joan Money (Don) and Rose Monnin (Pook), brother, JR Herman Monnin (Barb) and sisters-in-law, Patricia and Laura Monnin, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Herman and Thelma, two brothers Norman and Charles, and two sisters, Norma Jean Rock and Mary Ann Monnin. Anthony graduated from Fairmont West high school in 1965 and worked for NCR and then General Motors where he retired after 30 years. Prior to his employment, he was drafted and served with the US Army in Vietnam as a Military Policeman, spending most of his time on river boats based out of Nhà Bè. At the end of his tour he was offered a promotion to stay in Vietnam, but declined. Anthony was a proud man with a strong work ethic like his father before him. Farmer, soldier and factory worker, Anthony enjoyed traveling the United States by automobile, attending many space shuttle launches at Cape Canaveral. He was a Civil War buff, loved photography, classic cars and auto racing. He also loved his cat, Dixie. Visitation wil l be Thursday, February 20th from 5-7pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 21st at Noon, at St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dayton VA Hospice Fund and/or , both organizations provided excellent care and have an important mission to provide much needed care for our veterans and their families.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
- ADVERTISEMENT -