Anthony CALABRIA

CALABRIA, Anthony A. Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Anthony was born May 11, 1940, in Aliquippa, PA, to the late John and Mary (Perriello) Calabria. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army, graduated from New Mexico State College where he played on the 1959 and 1960 Sun Bowl Football Team and was a retired Senior Parole Officer with the State of Ohio. Tony is survived by many friends and clients he met while working with the State of Ohio. Tony will be laid to rest with his parents in Aliquippa, PA. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.



