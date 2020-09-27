1/
Anthony CALABRIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALABRIA, Anthony A. Age 80, of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Anthony was born May 11, 1940, in Aliquippa, PA, to the late John and Mary (Perriello) Calabria. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army, graduated from New Mexico State College where he played on the 1959 and 1960 Sun Bowl Football Team and was a retired Senior Parole Officer with the State of Ohio. Tony is survived by many friends and clients he met while working with the State of Ohio. Tony will be laid to rest with his parents in Aliquippa, PA. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved