CHANEY, Anthony "Tony" Age 67, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born, July 7, 1951 in Middletown, OH to Ivan and Mary (Rowland) Chaney. He was a crane operator at AK Steel Company for 32 years retiring in 2004. Tony currently worked for Graduate Services. He enjoyed all sports and traveling with family. Tony is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna (McGinnis) Chaney; sons, Matthew (Monica) Chaney of Cincinnati, Bradley (Kelsey) Chaney of Centerville. In this last year he gained his most treasured title of grandfather to Martin Anthony Chaney. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Vicki Trowbridge officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.