CURTIS, Reverend Anthony "Tony" Age 59, of Trenton, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 17, 1960 in Middletown, Ohio to Herlon Clay Curtis and Mary Lee (Smith Curtis) Tolson. He worked at Magellan Aerospace Aeronca Division Inc. for over 40 years in various positions including as an electrician. He was also HVAC and HAZMAT certified, earned his State of Ohio Boiler Operator's License, and graduated with his Associates degree in Electronics. After giving his life to the Lord in 1988, Tony was called into the ministry and became an ordained minister in 1995, while faithfully serving the Lord in various other ways. In his free time, Tony enjoyed spending quality time with his family, playing music, enjoying nature, hunting and fishing. Through his various undertakings, Tony,was a humble, selfless and genuine man who positively influenced numerous lives through his ever giving nature and fun loving spirit. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 39 1/2 years, Debbie (Cox) Curtis; daughters, Aundrea (Brandon) Turner, Alaura (Dustin) Brown; grandsons, Clayton Turner and Jackson Turner; mother Mary (Porter) Tolson: sister Terri (Larry) Patton; nephew, James Patton and numerous beloved family members, both adopted and blood. He is preceded in death by his father, Herlon Clay Curtis; grandparents Cecil and Ollie Jo Byrd, and Cobert and Bessie Curtis. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of LIfe Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 with Pastor Michael Bartley officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 17, 2020