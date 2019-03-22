Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
DENNIS, Anthony L. "Tony" 50, of Middletown, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University. He was born in Middletown on March 9, 1969 to parents William Eugene and Helen Louise (Vitori) Dennis. Tony worked as a server at Stefano's Italian Cafe for 18 years. He graduated from Miami University with honors, loved to read, watch movies and enjoyed music, especially the Rolling Stones. Tony is survived by his sisters, Gina (Jim) Hugar & Lisa Long; brothers, Richard (Pam) Dennis, David Dennis, Robert Dennis & John Dennis; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the James Fund for Life by going to https://cancer.osu.edu Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2019
